Passengers face long queues at Heathrow Airport as security staff are forced to self-isolate
Published
Passengers have faced long queues at Heathrow after security staff were told to self-isolate.Full Article
Published
Passengers have faced long queues at Heathrow after security staff were told to self-isolate.Full Article
Terminal 5 sees long queues at security because staff were told to self-isolate by the NHS app.
Passengers at Heathrow faced long queues on Monday due to security staff being told to self-isolate, the airport said.