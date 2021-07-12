COVID fueled hunger in 2020: UN report
Published
The economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are linked to one of the sharpest increases in hunger in decades, a UN annual report found.Full Article
Published
The economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are linked to one of the sharpest increases in hunger in decades, a UN annual report found.Full Article
TIGRAY REGION, ETHIOPIA — Ethiopia’s government has declared a ceasefire in the war-torn region of Tigray after rebel fighters..