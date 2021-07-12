Funeral to be held today for Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty
Published
Friends and family will say goodbye today to a veteran Toronto police officer, Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who was killed in the line of duty.Full Article
Published
Friends and family will say goodbye today to a veteran Toronto police officer, Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who was killed in the line of duty.Full Article
Friends and family of a veteran police officer killed during an incident in a downtown Toronto parking garage will bid him farewell..
The Stockton police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.