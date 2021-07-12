Covid: England lockdown rules to end on 19 July, PM confirms
Published
But Boris Johnson says it is vital to proceed with "caution" because "this pandemic is not over" .Full Article
Published
But Boris Johnson says it is vital to proceed with "caution" because "this pandemic is not over" .Full Article
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced the use of bubbles in schools will come to an end when England moves into step..
Boris Johnson confirms the government aims to end restrictive measures on July 19, despite rising COVID infections and concerns..