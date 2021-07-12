Flash floods in parts of London leaves cars submerged as roads fill with water
Heavy rain has caused flash floods in parts of London, leaving cars submerged and roads filled with water.Full Article
Cars are submerged in water in some areas while train services have also been cancelled.
