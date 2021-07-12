F.D.A. Attaches Warning of Rare Nerve Syndrome to Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine
Published
Federal regulators concluded that the risk of developing the syndrome was low, and that the benefits of the vaccine still strongly outweigh it.Full Article
Published
Federal regulators concluded that the risk of developing the syndrome was low, and that the benefits of the vaccine still strongly outweigh it.Full Article
Officials are investigating the possibility that Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine might slightly raise the risk of a rare..
Europe and UK are investigating a rare nerve-degenerating disorder in some people after likely taking the AstraZeneca-Oxford..