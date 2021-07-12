ESPN's Stephen A. Smith apologizes for comments about Shohei Ohtani
Published
ESPN personality said his comments that Japanese star Shohei Ohtani using a translator hurts MLB's marketing efforts "were clearly insensitive."
Published
ESPN personality said his comments that Japanese star Shohei Ohtani using a translator hurts MLB's marketing efforts "were clearly insensitive."
Stephen A. Smith has issued an apology on Twitter for his comments on how Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese-born baseball player who will..
Shohei Ohtani is at the top of his game as a batter and a pitcher and is doing something not seen in Major League Baseball since..
Shohei Ohtani is changing Major League Baseball as the two-way player they needed to bring relevancy to the sport. He can hit bombs..