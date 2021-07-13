Moon's 'wobble' could cause record flooding in 2030s, warns NASA study
Published
"Low-lying areas near sea level are increasingly at risk and suffering due to the increased flooding, and it will only get worse," said Nasa.Full Article
Published
"Low-lying areas near sea level are increasingly at risk and suffering due to the increased flooding, and it will only get worse," said Nasa.Full Article
The US space agency says the global flood tally could quadruple as the gravitational effects of the lunar cycle combine with..
WASHINGTON — NASA scientists say the moon is currently in the nine-year half of its 18-year rotation around Earth where it is..