Roger Federer pulls out of Tokyo Olympics after injury setback
Roger Federer wished the entire Swiss team his best for the Tokyo Olympics in a statement informing of his withdrawal.Full Article
Prior to his arrival at Wimbledon, the Swiss star had played just eight total matches this season
Swiss star Roger Federer said he "experienced a setback" with his knee during the grass-court season and will not play in the Tokyo..
Roger Federer has withdrawn from the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics after picking up a knee injury during the grasscourt season, the..