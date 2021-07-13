Marcus Rashford has said he is "overwhelmed" and "lost for words" as he thanked supporters who posted messages of support on a mural depicting the England striker.Full Article
'Lost for words': Rashford thanks fans who posted messages of support on his mural
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mural of Marcus Rashford Defaced by Racist Graffiti Is Fixed With Messages of Love
A mural of the English star Marcus Rashford, marred by racist slurs after England lost the European soccer championship to Italy,..
NYTimes.com