'Places like this could become uninhabitable': The California city facing record-breaking heat
Published
The long-range weather forecast from meteorologist Mike Everett is bleak: "Places like this could become uninhabitable."Full Article
Published
The long-range weather forecast from meteorologist Mike Everett is bleak: "Places like this could become uninhabitable."Full Article
As outlandish as the killer heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest was, it fits into a decades-long pattern of uneven summer..