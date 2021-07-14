Victoria has recorded seven new local COVID-19 cases
Published
Victoria has recorded seven new locally acquired COVID-19 cases, six of which are linked to NSW removalists and one to a family who returned from Sydney.Full Article
Published
Victoria has recorded seven new locally acquired COVID-19 cases, six of which are linked to NSW removalists and one to a family who returned from Sydney.Full Article
Victoria has confirmed seven new locally acquired Covid-19 cases.Authorities confirmed the seven cases were linked to a returned..
[NFA] Half of all American adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Tuesday, roughly six weeks before..