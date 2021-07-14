Ban online racist abusers from football matches - Labour
Published
Labour wants the courts to be given new powers in a forthcoming bill to crackdown on online abusers.Full Article
Published
Labour wants the courts to be given new powers in a forthcoming bill to crackdown on online abusers.Full Article
People convicted of online racist abuse should be able to be banned from football matches by the courts, Labour has said.
Courts must be given new powers to ban anyone convicted of online racist abuse from football matches, Labour has urged, amid..