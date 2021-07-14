Rising cost of food and transport sees UK inflation rise again
Published
The rate of inflation in the UK rose again in June, outstripping economists’ predictions and passing the Bank of England’s stated target of 2%.Full Article
Published
The rate of inflation in the UK rose again in June, outstripping economists’ predictions and passing the Bank of England’s stated target of 2%.Full Article
Inflation in United States
Hits 13-Year High.
Prices are continuing to rise at a
rapid rate in the United..
The official figure again overshot the expectations of analysts, who had predicted that it would rise to 2.2 per cent for the month