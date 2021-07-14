Kerala SSLC Class result 2021 declared: 99.47% pass, check direct link to download marksheet
Published
100 per cent students have cleared from three gulf centres in Kerala SSLC exam Class 10.Full Article
Published
100 per cent students have cleared from three gulf centres in Kerala SSLC exam Class 10.Full Article
Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Class 10 board exams were conducted by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, this year from April 8 to 28.
The Board will also declare the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired) and AHSLC exams result along with the..