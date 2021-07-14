Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House to promote vaccines
Published
The 18-year-old pop star is meeting US President Joe Biden to promote the Covid vaccination drive.Full Article
Published
The 18-year-old pop star is meeting US President Joe Biden to promote the Covid vaccination drive.Full Article
Olivia Rodrigo has officially arrived at the White House, and reporters have completely lost their cool.
Olivia Rodrigo is heading to the White House thanks to an Instagram post of a young President Joe Biden.