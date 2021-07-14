A jailed former president and COVID-19: Why people are rioting and looting in South Africa
More than 70 people have died and major infrastructure has been damaged after days of rioting and looting in parts of South Africa.Full Article
At least 72 people have been killed and up to 1500 injured as people riot in South Africa following the imprisonment of former..