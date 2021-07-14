Michigan GOP official who said Trump ‘blew it’ resigns from executive director post
Jason Roe had drawn the wrath of Republicans for dismissing former president Donald Trump’s baseless claims of a stolen election.Full Article
The move comes after Jason Roe faced some pushback from Michigan Republicans over comments that Trump was to blame for his election..