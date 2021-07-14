Gymnasts, community react to report on massive FBI failure in Larry Nassar investigation
Published
Survivors and those involved in the Larry Nassar investigation spoke out on social media about the DOJ report saying the FBI mishandled the case.
Published
Survivors and those involved in the Larry Nassar investigation spoke out on social media about the DOJ report saying the FBI mishandled the case.
Watch VideoThe FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team..