Hundreds of thousands of people are being urged to bring forward their second coronavirus vaccine dose.Full Article
Bring your second COVID vaccination appointment forward, experts say
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
What COVID-19 Can Teach Us About Mitigating Climate Change – Analysis
Eurasia Review
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world, climate change—a crisis that can cause even greater..
More coverage
Chile: COVID cases rise despite high vaccination rate
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Some experts say the Sinovac vaccine Chile is using is not as effective as other jabs while many blame the government's eagerness..