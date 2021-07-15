National Food Strategy: Prescribe vegetables, tax sugar and salt, says report
A review led by Henry Dimbleby calls on England to "seize the moment" to build a better food system.Full Article
The world's first Salt and Sugar Reformulation tax could be added to food sold in shops, cafes and canteens in England as part of a..
Historic reforms of the food system are needed to protect the NHS and the environment, a review finds.