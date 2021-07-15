Bucks rally past Suns in Game 4 thriller to even NBA Finals at 2-2

Bucks rally past Suns in Game 4 thriller to even NBA Finals at 2-2

Khris Middleton scored 40 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 as the Bucks overcame a late nine-point deficit for a 109-103 win to tie the series.

