VOA Persian TV Host Target of Foiled Iranian Kidnap Plot
‘I’m not a criminal. I’m a journalist and my biggest crime is [to] just give voice to the voiceless people,’ says VOA Persian TV host at center of Iranian kidnap plotFull Article
(RFE/RL) — Four Iranian nationals have been charged in New York City with conspiring to kidnap a U.S.-based journalist who has..