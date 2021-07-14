Long COVID patients report more than 200 symptoms - with fatigue and brain fog most common
Published
Patients with long COVID have reported more than 200 symptoms affecting 10 organ systems, according to a new study.Full Article
Published
Patients with long COVID have reported more than 200 symptoms affecting 10 organ systems, according to a new study.Full Article
A hair lice pill costing just £1.50 is an effective cure for Covid, according to new research.Ivermectin - which destroys nits -..
COVID-19 long-haulers who lost their sense of smell are turning to New York City fragrance expert Sue Phillips for help. This..