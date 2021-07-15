At least 20 dead after floods in Germany, several missing — live updates
Published
At least 20 people have died and many more are missing as western Germany contends with the effects of massive flooding. Follow DW for the latest.Full Article
Published
At least 20 people have died and many more are missing as western Germany contends with the effects of massive flooding. Follow DW for the latest.Full Article
At least nine people have died and many more are missing as western Germany contends with the effects of massive flooding. Follow..
BERLIN (AP) — At least six people have died and several people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and..