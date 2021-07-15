UK records 48,553 COVID cases and 63 more deaths
Published
The UK has recorded 48,553 COVID cases and 63 more deaths in the latest 24-hour period.Full Article
Published
The UK has recorded 48,553 COVID cases and 63 more deaths in the latest 24-hour period.Full Article
Perth and Kinross has now recorded multiple COVID deaths in four of the last five weeks after cases rose dramatically in the region
The flag of Slovakia, pictured in the country’s capital, Bratislava. / RossHelen via Shutterstock.
Rome Newsroom, Jul..