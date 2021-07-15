Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will 'go to war' for Chick-fil-A to be on Notre Dame's campus
Sen. Lindsey Graham said he will go to war for Chick-fil-A after some students at Notre Dame oppose the restaurant being added to campus dining.
It seems Sen. Lindsey Graham is ready to die for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries after students at the University of Notre Dame..