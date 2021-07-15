Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will 'go to war' for Chick-fil-A to be on Notre Dame's campus

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will 'go to war' for Chick-fil-A to be on Notre Dame's campus

USATODAY.com

Published

Sen. Lindsey Graham said he will go to war for Chick-fil-A after some students at Notre Dame oppose the restaurant being added to campus dining.

Full Article