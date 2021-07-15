More than 60 people have died and over 70 are missing after record rainfall triggered severe floods in western Germany and neighbouring Belgium.Full Article
'Catastrophe': More than 60 dead and over 70 missing after floods in Germany and Belgium
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
More than 30 dead and dozens missing in heavy floods in Germany and Belgium
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More than 30 people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany and neighbouring Belgium after heavy flooding turned..
Europe floods: Over 40 dead in Germany and Belgium amid raging torrents
New Zealand Herald
More coverage
More Than 20 Dead, Dozens Missing In Heavy Europe Floods
Newsy
Watch VideoMore than 20 people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany and neighboring Belgium after heavy flooding..