Jeff Bezos Picks 18-Year-Old Dutch Student for Blue Origin Rocket Launch
Published
Oliver Daemen will fly to the edge of space after another passenger who paid $28 million for the seat had a scheduling conflict.Full Article
Published
Oliver Daemen will fly to the edge of space after another passenger who paid $28 million for the seat had a scheduling conflict.Full Article
Jeff Bezos may have been beaten to space by rival Richard Branson, but the billionaire American businessman is poised to make..
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An 18-year-old is about to become the youngest person in space, rocketing away with an aviation..