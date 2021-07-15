At least 67 dead in Germany and Belgium as floods sweep through western Europe
At least 67 people are dead and more than 70 missing across western Europe as rivers and reservoirs burst their banks, triggering flash floods.Full Article
Dozens of people have died in Germany after heavy rain caused rivers to burst their banks, sweeping away homes and cars.