UK 'not out of the woods yet' and pandemic 'has got a long way to run', Whitty warns

UK 'not out of the woods yet' and pandemic 'has got a long way to run', Whitty warns

Sky News

Published

The UK is "not out of the woods yet" when it comes to coronavirus and people should approach the end of most restrictions on Monday with caution, England's chief medical officer has warned.

Full Article