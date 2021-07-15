Covid: Younger adults still at risk of serious organ damage - study
Published
Adults below the age of 50 are almost as likely to suffer from medical complications as those over 50.Full Article
Published
Adults below the age of 50 are almost as likely to suffer from medical complications as those over 50.Full Article
Professor Calum Semple says he was 'distraught' to see research showing a surprising number of previously fit young people..
By Shareen Joshi*
As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes in India, the desperation for oxygen, therapeutic..