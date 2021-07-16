Half of people admitted to hospital in the UK's first coronavirus wave developed at least one complication, according to a study.Full Article
Half of COVID patients in first wave developed a complication, says study
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Blood Test Can Track Evolution Of Coronavirus Infection
Eurasia Review
A blood test that quantifies the protein ACE2, the cellular protein which allows entry of the coronavirus into cells, as well as..
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Ready Set Gold, Cloud DX, Camino Minerals, Australis Capital, Dalrada Corporation UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Camino Minerals, Australis Capital, Dalrada Corporation, Kenorland Minerals, TNR Gold UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
-
Innovating for the invisible ailment: the ASX-listers combatting chronic pain
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: EVmo, CleanSpark, Cabral Gold, Recruiter.com Group, Byrna Technologies UPDATE ....
Proactive Investors
More coverage
Nearly two-thirds of Americans still plan on wearing masks post-pandemic, new research reveals
SWNS STUDIO
Seven in 10 Americans are "anxious" over the thought of returning to their pre-pandemic lives.That's according to a new study of..