Graffiti sprayed on to a mural of Marcus Rashford in Manchester is "not believed to be of a racial nature," police have said.Full Article
Marcus Rashford mural graffiti 'not racial,' police say
People are continuing to leave messages of support and solidarity at the vandalised mural of Marcus Rashford
Hundreds of heart-felt messages of support and solidarity have been left at the vandalised mural of Marcus Rashford in his..
Police statement as Marcus Rashford mural vandalised after Euro 2020 final
Graffiti appeared on the artwork, which is on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, Withington, following England's..
Police Investigate Racist Abuse Of Three England Players
Watch Video British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who missed penalties in..
