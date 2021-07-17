Death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe rises above 150
Rescue workers in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands are working to clear up devastation caused by heavy rains and to prevent further damage.Full Article
The death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the..
