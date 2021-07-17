Police have released images of 10 people they want to question over unrest at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.Full Article
Wanted: 10 men police are tracing over unrest at Euro 2020 final
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Met police search for Wembley spectators
Sky News UK Studios
The Metropoiltan police are looking to question 10 men regarding violence and disorder at Wembley before the Euro 2021 final.
10 men police want to speak to after Euro 2020 final
Tamworth Herald
More coverage
Shameful footage shows England fans brawling with each other after violence erupted outside a pub ahead of Euros final
Shameful footage shows a group of England fans brawling with each other outside a pub just hours before the Euro 2020..
SWNS STUDIO