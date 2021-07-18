2 athletes in Olympic Village test positive for COVID-19
Two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, the first to do so with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday.
The development comes a day after a non-athlete at the Village tested positive for the dreaded virus
