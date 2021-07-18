'This killed my dreams': Britney Spears says she won't perform again while conservatorship remains
Published
Britney Spears has posted on Instagram that she won't perform again while her father has control over her career.Full Article
Published
Britney Spears has posted on Instagram that she won't perform again while her father has control over her career.Full Article
Britney Spears is done living life on other people’s terms, whether it’s her family and attorneys or critics of her living room..
Britney Spears is speaking out once again. On Saturday (July 17), the 39-year-old popstar once again called out the fake people who..