SL vs IND 1st ODI: Sri Lanka win toss and bat first, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav debut for India
Birthday boy Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have been handed their caps, so the pair will be making their ODI debut today.Full Article
