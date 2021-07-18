Athletes at Tokyo's Olympic Village forced to isolate after testing positive for COVID
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Two athletes in Olympic Village test positive for Covid-19| Oneindia News
Oneindia
Two athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic Village after a team colleague was also infected,..
Two athletes in Olympic Village test positive for coronavirus
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
Two athletes in Tokyo's Olympic Village test positive for Covid-19
Upworthy
Two athletes in Tokyo's Olympic Village have tested positive for Covid-19, organizers confirmed Sunday, just days before the Games..
-
Australian Olympic team says 'minimal' impact from COVID-19 scare as more cases reported in athletes' village
SBS
-
Australian Olympic team says 'minimal' impact from COVID-scare as more cases reported in Tokyo Olympics athletes' village
SBS
-
Two athletes test positive for Covid-19 at Olympic village
BBC News
-
Tokyo Olympics: First athletes have Covid at athletes village
BBC News