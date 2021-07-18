First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village
Two athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Tokyo Olympic Village, organisers said on Sunday, sparking fears of a larger outbreak just days before kickoff.Full Article
Two athletes living at the Olympic Village in Tokyo have tested positive for COVID-19.
The development comes a day after a non-athlete at the Village tested positive for the dreaded virus