‘Freedom Day’ in England overshadowed by Johnson’s isolation U-turn
PM and chancellor said they would join pilot testing scheme with easier restrictions — only to reverse decision hours laterFull Article
The PM is confined to Chequers after an outcry over his plan to get round quarantine requirements.
After Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive for covid the PM and chancellor were contacted but a pilot scheme being in..