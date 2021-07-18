The Open 2021: Collin Morikawa wins at Royal St George's

Collin Morikawa shoots a scintillating bogey-free final round to win the 149th Open Championship by two shots from Jordan Spieth at Royal St George's.Full Article
Collin Morikawa is presented with the Claret Jug on the 18th green and celebrates victory at The Open in front of the Royal St..
It's the final day of The Open Championship at Royal St George's as Louis Oosthuizen enters with a one shot lead over Collin..