'It happened so fast': Wildfire explodes near Lake Tahoe, forcing hundreds to flee
Published
A fire roaring near Lake Tahoe that forced hundreds to flee blew up to over 30 square miles Sunday, one of more than 80 fires raging across the West.
Published
A fire roaring near Lake Tahoe that forced hundreds to flee blew up to over 30 square miles Sunday, one of more than 80 fires raging across the West.
A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders and the cancellation of an..