Australia deporting British commentator Katie Hopkins after boast of hotel quarantine breach
Published
Published
Far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after she boasted on social media that she planned to..
Health Minister Greg Hunt says if it is found that Katie Hopkins breached Sydney COVID-19 quarantine rules then deportation should..
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said he has no issue deporting the conservative personality if she had been found to have..