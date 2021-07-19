NHL prospect Luke Prokop announces he's gay
Luke Prokop, a Nashville Predators draft pick and Alberta native, announced Monday that he was "proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay."Full Article
Luke Prokop -- a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft -- just announced he's gay ... saying in a statement Monday, "I am no..
Predators prospect Luke Prokop has become the first active player under NHL contract to say he is gay, telling ESPN that he wanted..