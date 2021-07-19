At least 35 people have died in India after buildings collapsed in landslides triggered by monsoon rains.Full Article
35 people killed after houses collapse in India landslides due to monsoon rains
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Landslide kills 20 in Mumbai, India
New Zealand Herald
At least 20 people have been killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the Indian city of Mumbai, officials said on..
More coverage
Monsoon-triggered flooding in Sri Lanka affects hundreds of thousands
At least 16 people have died in monsoon-triggered floods and landslides that forced thousands out of their homes in Sri Lanka,..
Newsflare STUDIO
Landslides kill 20 after monsoon rains in India's Mumbai
At least 20 people have been killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the Indian city of Mumbai, officials said..
Upworthy