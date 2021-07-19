Halsey welcomes first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin: 'Powered by love'
Surprise! Halsey is officially a mom. The singer welcomed her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin.
Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first child together, baby Ender Ridley, last week.
Pregnant pop star Halsey is calling on fans to help parents in need after discovering how expensive it can be to start a family.