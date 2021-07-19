Prince Harry to Write a Memoir
Penguin Random House said the book, tentatively coming in 2022, would be “an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time.”Full Article
The Duke of Sussex is to publish a literary memoir next year, promising to be an "accurate and wholly truthful" account of his..
Prince Harry said of his forthcoming memoir, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become"