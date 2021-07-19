Boris Johnson did not want to tighten restrictions last autumn as "the people who are dying are essentially all over 80", Dominic Cummings has claimed.Full Article
PM dismissed autumn lockdown as those dying were 'all over 80', Dominic Cummings claims
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
UK PM 'considered COVID injection in early 2020'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was disastrously slow to impose a lockdown in 2020 because he thought COVID-19 was a scare..
Reuters - Politics
Cummings claims Johnson wanted to let Covid ‘wash through’ UK
War of words escalates as ex-adviser says PM blocked autumn lockdown because dying were ‘essentially all over 80’
FT.com